Davis exited Sunday's practice early due to a groin injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The extent of Davis' injury is not yet known. If he is forced to miss extended action, look for rookie Terrell Edmunds to see additional starting reps at safety alongside Morgan Burnett. Davis had a strong year in 2017, recording 92 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a sack, so his starting position shouldn't be in any danger as long as he can get healthy during the training camp window.

