Steelers' Sean Davis: Leaves practice early with groin injury
Davis exited Sunday's practice early due to a groin injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The extent of Davis' injury is not yet known. If he is forced to miss extended action, look for rookie Terrell Edmunds to see additional starting reps at safety alongside Morgan Burnett. Davis had a strong year in 2017, recording 92 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a sack, so his starting position shouldn't be in any danger as long as he can get healthy during the training camp window.
More News
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Anticipates move to free safety•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Team-high 12 tackles in playoff loss•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Records first sack this season in win•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Leads team with 10 tackles•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Leads defense in comeback win•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Grabs first interception in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...