Steelers' Sean Davis: Listed as starting strong safety
Davis (shoulder) is listed as the team's starting strong safety for this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Davis underwent offseason shoulder surgery back in May, and his presence on the Steelers' depth chart for this week indicates that the defensive back is ready to return. Davis is expected to hold onto that position for the start of the regular season, where he'll line up alongside fellow safety Mike Mitchell.
