Davis logged one tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Davis started at free safety and showed no signs of the groin injury he dealt with early on in training camp. Having escaped the exhibition without any other injuries of note, Davis seems poised to enter the 2018 campaign in full health -- and not to mention very worthy of IDP consideration after logging 92 tackles and eight pass breakups in 16 games last year.

