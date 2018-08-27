Steelers' Sean Davis: Logs one tackle
Davis logged one tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Davis started at free safety and showed no signs of the groin injury he dealt with early on in training camp. Having escaped the exhibition without any other injuries of note, Davis seems poised to enter the 2018 campaign in full health -- and not to mention very worthy of IDP consideration after logging 92 tackles and eight pass breakups in 16 games last year.
More News
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Leaves practice early with groin injury•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Anticipates move to free safety•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Team-high 12 tackles in playoff loss•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Records first sack this season in win•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Leads team with 10 tackles•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Leads defense in comeback win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...