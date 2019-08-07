Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Davis has an "open wound" in his hand, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Davis has missed over a week of practice due to his injury, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed at this time. The 25-year-old safety is primed or a key starting role in Pittsburgh's defense, so his recovery will warrant monitoring. Marcus Allen could benefit from increased reps while Davis remains sidelined.