Steelers' Sean Davis: Nabs first interception this season
Davis totaled five tackles (all solo) and an interception during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
The interception came on the Saints first possession when Davis hauled in a deep pass from Taysom Hill intended for Tedd Ginn Jr. It was the first pick of the season for Davis -- who also leads the team with 80 tackles this season -- although Pittsburgh would likely prefer someone other than a defensive back have that honor. The Steelers failed to force a turnover in their previous game this season against the Bengals, whom they face in Week 17.
