Davis' agent has not been approached about a possible contract extension, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A 2016 second-round pick, Davis is entering the final year of his rookie contract after three seasons with a Steelers team that has used him at each of slot corner, free safety and strong safety over his brief career. The Steelers have a reputation for waiting until August to extend their contract-year players, so it might only be a matter of time until Davis gets a new deal. The 25-year-old has been practicing at free safety in spring workouts and appears to be approaching training camp in good health.