Davis (shoulder) has no official timetable for his recovery, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Davis landed on injured reserve in mid-September with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and coach Mike Tomlin indicated there's been no discussion to him returning from IR since he "isn't close enough yet." The 26-year-old would likely fill a depth role in the secondary if he's able to return, with the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick solidifying the safety position.