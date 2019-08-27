Davis suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Titans, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis exited the game with what was originally believed to be a thigh injury, but further inspection found it to be an ankle injury and he was held out of practice to start the week. Davis' ankle is still being looked at by team doctors, and the free safety is currently without a timetable for a recovery.

