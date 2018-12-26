Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Davis is dealing with a quadriceps injury and is uncertain to play Week 17 against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Like Davis, Tomlin described linebacker Vince Williams (toe) and running back James Conner (ankle) as questionable for the regular-season finale, with the activity level of all three players during practices Wednesday through Friday likely to be the determining factor in their gameday availability. Davis, Pittsburgh's starting free safety, has appeared in all 15 games to date, racking up 80 tackles (59 solo), seven pass breakups and an interception.