Davis (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Davis has not practiced all week and looks like a long shot to suit up Week 1. He's nursing an ankle injury suffered during a preseason contest versus the Texans. Kameron Kelly and Jordan Dangerfield stand to see increased snaps as long as Davis remains sidelined.

