Davis finished the 2019 season on injured reserve.

A torn labrum in his right shoulder sent Davis to IR after only one game -- in which he recorded five tackles -- in 2019. Even if he is healthy the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick relegates Davis -- an unrestricted free agent -- to a backup role for 2020 if he returns to the Steelers.

