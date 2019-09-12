Davis (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Davis' full participation Thursday is a step up from his limited participation Wednesday. The 26-year-old missed Sunday's season opener due to an ankle injury. When healthy and active, Davis is expected to continue shouldering a starting role at free safety for the Steelers.

