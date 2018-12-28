Davis (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Davis was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but ended the week with a full practice Friday. The Maryland product leads the team in tackles (79) and will be a game-time decision. If Davis doesn't play, Marcus Allen would be next in line for work at the free safety position.

