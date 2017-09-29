Play

Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Davis suffered the ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Bears, and the safety will likely test it out in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. With Mike Mitchell (hamstring) also questionable, the Steelers could be facing some serious depth issues in the secondary come Sunday.

