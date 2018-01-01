Steelers' Sean Davis: Records first sack this season in win
Davis, who recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack and an interception in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 92 tackles (71 solo), including the one sack, a forced fumble and three interceptions, playing in all 16 games.
Davis led the team in tackles in just his second season in the league. The Pittsburgh defense has undergone a youth movement in the past few years, and finished as the fifth best in the league in terms of yards allowed.
