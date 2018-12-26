Steelers' Sean Davis: Status for Sunday uncertain
Davis (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Per the report, Davis' availability for Sunday's game is considerably up in the air at this point in time. Davis, the team's leading tackler (79 tackles), will likely come down to a game-time decision. Depending on how he holds up over the next few days could loom large.
More News
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Nursing quad injury•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Nabs first interception this season•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Equals season-high production•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Team-high nine tackles in Week 9 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...