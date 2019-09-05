Davis (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Davis suffered an ankle injury during a preseason contest versus Houston and hasn't yet fully recovered. The fourth-year safety projects to play a key role in Pittsburgh's secondary when healthy, but it remains to be seen whether Davis will be good to go Week 1.

