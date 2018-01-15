Davis totaled 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville.

Davis matched his career-best for tackles in a game, but the defense had its worst outing at the worst time. Jacksonville scored 45 points, the most by an opponent all season, and the most since 2013 (New England, 55).

