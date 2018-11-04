Steelers' Sean Davis: Team-high nine tackles in Week 9 win
Davis led the defense with nine tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
The Steelers are on a four-game winning streak, during which they have held opponents to an average of 18 points per game. That could change in Week 10 against the Panthers, who have a three-game winning streak of their own, averaging 33 points per game over that span.
