Davis tied a team high with eight tackles (seven solo) in a victory over the Vikings Sunday.

Davis was relatively quiet in Week 1, as he tallied just three tackles. However, game flow got him more involved against the Vikings. The 23-year-old was sidelined for just one play as he saw 65 of a possible 66 snaps in the contest. He will have an advantageous matchup against Mike Glennon and the Bears on Sunday.