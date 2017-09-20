Steelers' Sean Davis: Ties team high in tackles
Davis tied a team high with eight tackles (seven solo) in a victory over the Vikings Sunday.
Davis was relatively quiet in Week 1, as he tallied just three tackles. However, game flow got him more involved against the Vikings. The 23-year-old was sidelined for just one play as he saw 65 of a possible 66 snaps in the contest. He will have an advantageous matchup against Mike Glennon and the Bears on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Listed as starting strong safety•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Defensive leader in OT win•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: First career sack in win•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: First career interception on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Sean Davis: Ready for Week 4•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...