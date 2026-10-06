The Steelers signed Murphy-Bunting off the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Cardinals cut Murphy-Bunting during cutdown day in late August. The cornerback then found his way to the Buccaneers' practice squad after being neglected by NFL active rosters. With Jamel Dean (ankle) hurt and Joey Porter recently traded to the Cowboys, the Steelers needed depth at defensive back. Murphy-Bunting played in 15 regular-season games for the Cardinals during the 2025 season, logging 52 tackles (30 solo), five passes defensed, including three interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 698 defensive snaps and 56 special-teams snaps.