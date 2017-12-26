Spence totaled eight tackles (six solo) including a sack in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.

The Steelers needed a big game from Spence with Ryan Shazier (spine) on injured reserve, and the sixth-year linebacker delivered, sharing the team-lead in tackles and notching his first sack this season. Spence will be called upon again in Week 17 against Cleveland, as Pittsburgh is still playing for home-field advantage in the playoffs.