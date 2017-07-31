Steelers' Senquez Golson: Suffers leg injury in practice
Golson didn't make it through the first week of training camp for the third year in a row, after suffering a leg injury in practice on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review writer Chris Adamski.
Golson pulled up lame during a special team drill and, although he was able to make his way to the sidelines on his own, he was eventually being carted off the field. The team has not yet updated his condition, but after missing his first two seasons due to injury, the former second-round draft pick is not guaranteed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
