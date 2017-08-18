Steelers' Senquez Golson: Yet to practice since injury
Golson (leg) is yet to practice since suffering from the injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Golson suffered from the leg injury in late July and has yet to return, but there has been no report of the exact severity of his injury. He should continue to be monitored on a week-by-week basis, but this ailment certainly doesn't help Golson's chances of making the Steelers' final roster.
More News
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Suffers leg injury in practice•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Receives clearance to play•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Status for 2017 unclear•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Placed on Reserve/Injured list Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Out for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Senquez Golson: Out for Sunday's game•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...