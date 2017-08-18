Golson (leg) is yet to practice since suffering from the injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Golson suffered from the leg injury in late July and has yet to return, but there has been no report of the exact severity of his injury. He should continue to be monitored on a week-by-week basis, but this ailment certainly doesn't help Golson's chances of making the Steelers' final roster.