Thompson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Thompson popped up on the Steelers' injury report with a hamstring injury prior to their Week 1 win over the Jets, and the issue now appears serious enough for him to land on IR. Pittsburgh's emergency third quarterback will now miss at least four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 7 against the Bengals. With rookie Will Howard (hand) also on IR, the Steelers' quarterback room now consists of just Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.