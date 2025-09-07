Steelers' Skylar Thompson: Inactive, serving as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 clash against the Seahawks but is listed as Pittsburgh's emergency third quarterback, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Thompson landed on the injury report Friday due to a hamstring issue, but he's at least healthy enough to be available should both Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph exit with an injury, illness, or ejection. Thompson is third in Pittsburgh's QB pecking order, so he'd likely have been inactive as the emergency third quarterback even had the hamstring issue not popped up. His participation (or lack thereof) in practice next week should provide insight about his progression from the injury.
