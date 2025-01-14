The Steelers signed Thompson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, Thompson spent the past three seasons with Miami as part of the team's backup situation behind Tua Tagovailoa. Thompson appeared in 10 regular-season contests in that time and even started Miami's wild-card playoff game against the Bills as a rookie. Thompson, however, looked overwhelmed when forced into action, completing 99 of 183 passes (54.1 percent) for 941 yards (5.14 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and five interceptions across those 11 contests, while absorbing 16 sacks. He'll compete for a backup gig in Pittsburgh this upcoming offseason.