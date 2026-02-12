default-cbs-image
Thompson was unable to take the field during the 2025 season due to a hamstring injury.

The 2022 seventh-round pick from Kansas State was placed on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list in early September due to a hamstring issue and didn't return this season. After signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Steelers last season, Thompson is set to enter unrestricted free agency. He could draw interest from teams seeking quarterback depth ahead of the 2026 campaign.

