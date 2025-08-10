Thompson completed 20 of 28 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns while rushing once for three yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

The 2022 seventh-rounder seems like a long shot to make the Steelers' 53-man roster to begin the regular season behind Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard (hand), but Thompson made a strong impression during Saturday's preseason opener. The 28-year-old should continue to get increased reps while Howard is sidelined, but it seems most likely that Thompson is competing for a spot on Pittsburgh's practice squad or a roster spot elsewhere.