The Steelers selected Anderson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 251st overall.

Anderson (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) played every offensive line position for Maryland at some point in his collegiate career, though his struggle as a prospect is that he isn't an obvious long-term fit at any of them. He most recently played right guard, which might be a good spot for him given that his arms (32 and 1/8 inches) are probably too short to play tackle. The Steelers might value Anderson for his swing-backup potential.