Play

Steelers' Spencer Nigh: Signs with Steelers

Nigh has agreed to a contract with the Steelers, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Nigh started nine games last season at Auburn. The fullback is primarily known for his blocking, but he did tally two receptions for 33 yards. He will presumably have a hard time earning a spot on the team's 53-man roster, as he will be competing against Derek Watt.

Our Latest Stories