Steelers' Spencer Nigh: Signs with Steelers
Nigh has agreed to a contract with the Steelers, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.
Nigh started nine games last season at Auburn. The fullback is primarily known for his blocking, but he did tally two receptions for 33 yards. He will presumably have a hard time earning a spot on the team's 53-man roster, as he will be competing against Derek Watt.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.