Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Absent from injury report
Tuitt (illness) is not on the final injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.
Tuitt sat out Friday's practice due to an injury, but now appears fully healthy. The 25-year-old is expected to suit up Sunday, and once again serve as an integral piece of Pittsburgh's defense.
