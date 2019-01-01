Tuitt recorded three tackles (two solo) including a half sack during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Minor injuries have forced Tuitt to miss two or more games in each of the past four seasons, but he continues to make his presence felt by finishing the 2018 season with 45 tackles including 5.5 sacks in 14 games. His tackle and sack totals were his best since 2015 and, with three years remaining on his current contract, Tuitt should return as part of a Pittsburgh defensive unit that tied for the league lead with 52 sacks and a league-best 108 sacks over the past two seasons.

