Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Another sack in loss
Tuitt recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) including a sack in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.
The defense dominated the first half of the game forcing four turnovers and not allowing San Francisco to run a play from scrimmage over 10 yards. However, Pittsburgh's inability to get to Jimmy Garoppolo -- Tuitt's first quarter sack was their only one of the game -- ultimately led to their defeat. He now has 2.5 sacks in the past two games and he'll look to add to that total in Week 4 against a Cincinnati offensive line that has allowed 11 sacks through three games. In two games against Cincinnati last season Tuitt recorded 1.5 sacks.
