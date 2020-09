Tuitt totaled four tackles (two solo) including a sack in the Steelers' 28-21 Week 3 win over the Texans Sunday.

With two sacks in three games Tuitt is on pace to shatter his career-best 6.5 sacks during the first full season, and only the second of his career. Pittsburgh trailed at halftime for the first time this season, but the defense held Houston to just 51 yards and two first downs after the break.