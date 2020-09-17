site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Back to work Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
Tuitt (Achilles) was a full participant for Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Tuitt popped up on the injury report Wednesday with an Achilles issue that he may have suffered in Week 1 against the Giants. Now healthy, expect the veteran to handle his normal starting duties at defensive end.
