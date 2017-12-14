Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Does not practice Wednesday
Tuitt was a non-participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed illness.
There has been no indication of the illness putting Tuitt's availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots into question, but it's worth keeping an eye on his practice participation through the rest of the week.
