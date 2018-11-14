Tuitt (elbow) noted that he hyper-extended his right elbow in last Thursday's win over Carolina but expects to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tuitt suffered the injury when teammate Terrell Edmunds ran into his arm, however the defensive end was able to finish the contest. Tuitt underwent an MRI on Tuesday and could see a limited workload in practice this week if the Steelers decide to exercise caution. However, his expectation of suiting up Sunday is a favorable sign.

