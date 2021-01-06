Tuitt recorded three solo tackles, including one sack, in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.
Tuitt saw a significant snap count in the Steelers' regular-season finale, and he recorded a sack for the fourth time in the past five weeks. The 27-year-old generated 45 tackles (33 solo) during the regular season. Tuitt also had 11 sacks, by far the highest mark of his career. He'll enter the final year of his contract during his age-28 season in 2021.
