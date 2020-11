Tuitt recorded on tackle, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defense in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

Tuitt was the first of two Steelers to bring down Jake Luton in Sunday's win, and he forced a fumble on the play that was recovered by Jacksonville. The 27-year-old has now set his career-high sack total over the first 10 games of 2020.