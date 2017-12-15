Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Full practice Thursday
Tuitt (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Tuitt missed practice Wednesday due to illness but it appears the defensive end has shaken the bug. Barring any major setbacks, expect the defensive end to be out on the field come Sunday.
