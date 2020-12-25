Tuitt (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 27-year-old sat out the first two practices of the week due to the back issue, but he was able to practice with no limitations Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Tuitt has a career-high nine sacks in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Managing back injury•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Activated off COVID list•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Lands on COVID list•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Forces fumble against Jacksonville•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Lives in Baltimore's backfield•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Notches 1.5 sacks•