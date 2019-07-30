The Steelers converted $5.195 million of Tuitt's $6 million base salary into a signing bonus Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Tuitt originally signed a five-year, $60 million dollar deal in September of 2017. The reworking of his contract ultimately created $3.9 million in 2019 cap space for Pittsburgh. Through 14 games last season, Tuitt recorded 45 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...