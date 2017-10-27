Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Hopeful to return after bye
Tuitt (back) will not play Sunday, but is expected to return for Week 10 following the Steelers' bye week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tuitt's absence Sunday will mark his second consecutive game missed. The team is likely opting to air on the side of caution here in order to give him the extra week to recover.
