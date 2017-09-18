Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Hopeful to return Week 3
Tuitt (biceps) is hopeful to play in Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network reports.
It was originally feared that Tuitt tore his biceps in the season opener, but he was ultimately given a week-to-week designation. A return Sunday against the Bears would be ahead of what anyone originally thought, but the 24-year-old remains optimistic. Tyson Alualu would again be in line for a bigger role should Tuitt ultimately not take the field.
