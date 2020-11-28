The Steelers have officially placed Tuitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It is unclear whether Tuitt has actually tested positive for the illness or if he just had close contact with someone who has. The Steelers' game versus the Ravens has been pushed back until Tuesday, so he will need to be cleared prior to then for any chance at suiting up this week. He currently ranks fifth on the team in tackles with 31 (22 solo) to go along with six sacks.
