Tuitt (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

It was already reported Monday that Tuitt would miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn pectoral, so Tuesday's transaction is simply a formality. Tyson Alualu will likely take over in Tuitt's absence for the remainder of the campaign.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories