Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Leaves practice with ankle injury
Tuitt exited Monday's practice with an ankle injury, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While it seems Tuitt is recovered from the hand surgery he underwent in May, the Notre Dame prduct now has another issue to tend to. Thankfully the injury isn't considered serious. Look for Letterius Walton and Tyson Alualu to see added reps until he returns.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Misses time due to hand surgery•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Four tackles, fumble recovery against Dolphins•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Wants to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Ruled out Week 17•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Held out Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....