Tuitt exited Monday's practice with an ankle injury, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While it seems Tuitt is recovered from the hand surgery he underwent in May, the Notre Dame prduct now has another issue to tend to. Thankfully the injury isn't considered serious. Look for Letterius Walton and Tyson Alualu to see added reps until he returns.

