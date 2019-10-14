Tuitt suffered a pectoral injury of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Chargers and is questionable to return, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

It's not clear how Tuitt suffered the injury, but his status will be updated further when either he returns to the game or more details become available.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories