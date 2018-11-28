Tuitt was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury.

Tuitt has missed two straight games due to a hyperextended right elbow. The five-year pro's limited participation in Wednesday's practice is encouraging, given that he did not suit up for practice a single time last week, but his chances of playing against the Chargers on Sunday are still murky. If Tuitt is unable to go, expect Tyson Alualu and Daniel McCullers to once again see an uptick in defensive snaps.

